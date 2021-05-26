Gunmen Kill Policeman At Checkpoint In Delta, Set Van Ablaze (Photo)

Gunmen on Wednesday killed a policeman while attacking a police patrol van along Otulu Akwukwu Igbo road area of Delta State.

The attack occurred around 6:am on Wednesday, The PUNCH was told.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said that the ring leader of the attack has been arrested.

He said, “Yes, our men were attached this morning about 6:20 am, at Akwukwu Igbo Community.

“One police officer was killed in the attack, they succeeded in burning down police patrol vehicle.

“It was orchestrated by miscreants of the community, and the ring leader has been arrested and investigation is ongoing.”

Edafe stated that efforts were ongoing to arrest fleeing suspects.



