Has Anyone Been Able To Buy A New SIM Card Since The Ban Was Lifted?

So I always wanted to get a new SIM after one of my two Airtel SIM got broken since that was the line that gave me better data deals
Despite Hearing that the ban on SIM sales has been lifted I’m yet to see any SIM vendor around my area, I tried contacting both MTN and Airtel on Twitter and they both replied that one can only get a new SIM in “Select outlets”.

None of those outlets are close to my location though… The thing just weak me.
Please has anyone been able to get a new SIM since the ban was lifted and what location did you get it
Please help a brother

