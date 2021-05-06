Has Anyone Successfully Reported A Police Officer To The PCRRU?

To call the story short guys, I had an encounter with police officers earlier where extortion was involved. Then it occurred to me that when we experience similar issues from some organizations we can actually report.

We know we can always report banks to CBN and telecommunications to NCC. I read up on how to report police officers and got some clues, like reporting to Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), even though I understand this is a government thing.

But I later got to know the unit is a division under the public police force itself. So I have this doubt if it would be active like NCC/CBN.

Has anyone here ever reported and experienced a positive result after reporting?

Or is there any other way to report them?