The 2020 bbnaija winner dropped his debut album “shall we begin” today the 30th day of April 2021, and it has been getting great reviews all around. The album which features top stars like mayorkun, teni, terri, ykb, joeboy has already charted number 2 on apple music album, and is charting in various countries as we speak.

Given the above, can we all agree that laycon has broken the jinx of bbnaija artists not succeeding after the show with this beautiful body of work?