Have You Completed The Six Fasting Of Shawwal? 14 Days Left

Today is the 15th day of Shawwal and by implication, 14 or 15 days left in the glorious month of Shawwal 1442AH. Have you started or completed the six fastings of Shawwal?

It is recommended for us (Muslim) to fast six days of Shawwaal, and in this, there is a great virtue and an immense reward. Whoever fasts these six days will have recorded for him a reward as if he had fasted a whole year, as was reported in a Saheeh hadeeth from the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him). Abu Ayyoob (may Allaah be pleased with him) reported that the Messenger of Allaah (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: “Whoever fasts Ramadaan and follows it with six days of Shawwaal, it will be as if he fasted for a lifetime.”

So, you might want to start tomorrow, you still have the opportunity. May Allah make it easy for you (Ameen)