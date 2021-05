I decided to just log in to my N-power account today, on my dashboard, I saw “Screening” beside it, upon selection, I saw that I am to write another a Second test called “Screening test”

No email or message was sent to me regarding this, so if I had not log in to my N-power account, I wouldn’t have known.

Who else have seen this? Who have done the test? What’s your score? How is the test like?