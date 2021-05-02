‘He Gave Birth To Albinos Because He Refused To Worship His Family’s Deity’

So there’s this woman in my area, She’s a hairdresser and I normally greet her anytime I pass the front of her shop. She has 4 chilidren (3 girls and a boy) and four of them are albinos. The woman and her husband are dark in complexion.

So I asked one of my area friend the reason why the woman gave birth to albinos since he’s close to the woman.

He said the woman husband is from traditional home, they have their own deity they do worship, and they have water they do give their pregnant woman and failure to drink the water will result to birthting abnormal children.

The man became a Christian through his wife and then stopped worshiping the family’s deity and even told the wife not to drink the water (the man’s family were pressuring the woman to come and drink the water) which result them giving birth to albinos. The last born which is the boy is not that normal, almost 4 and he can’t walk and talk.

Is the deity so powerful that it made the children like this or it’s just a problem with their gene mutation?