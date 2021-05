Please fellows help in giving any tips or ideas on how to get rid of snakes around the environments.

Here at where I work as a security guard is fully infected with lots of snakes and they are now on the move. Probably the mother have hatched her eggs and they’re now on the move around the facilities. Mainly on daily basis I have been encountering and killing them.

But please if there is anything else I can do to help get rid of them please kindly share with me please.