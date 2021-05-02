‘Help! How Do I Recover A Debt Of ₦5.5m?’

In November 2020, I Paid my neighbor who has a car stand for a toyota highlander 2010. He said he can bring it for 4.5m and asked for 2m deposit to balance when the car comes. Long story short, I ended up paying 5.3m and he came up with several stories about processing custom duty and didn’t bring the car (a different 2008 highlander) until January 16.

I traveled few days after and on my way back, I got stopped by customs officers. The duty on the car was shoddily forged. I parted with 220k after long hours of begging. I got to Abuja with a soldier that I paid 40k. In summary, the car has cost me 5.7m.

I returned the car when I got back and he said I’ll pay 60k to cancel the registration and he’ll sell the car . since February 3rd, he hasn’t paid. Once he said some people deposited money and I asked for it. He sent 200k in March. He’s been posting me week after week. Different stories.

What’s the best way to recover my money? I’m tired of the stories.

He said he’s retired SSS