“Help! My Younger Brother Is Going Mad”

I am from a family of three. I have two brothers. One older and the other younger than me so I’m the only girl in my family.

I grew up seeing my Mom mad.

By my teen age, I got admission into Nnamdi Azikiwe University alongside my elder brother who was to study Engineering. By the time I was in my finals, my brother was getting ready for IT. One day, his roommate sent for me, he said they couldn’t sleep the night before because my brother was talking to himself. Before we knew what was happening, my brother was getting violent and so we took him home and he never got back to finish school.

I proceeded with my education and finished. Went for NYSC. While serving the nation, My Mom died. When I got home, she’d been buried.

But my brother was still mad.

I later got job, took my brother to a Psychiatric hospital and the doctor after examining him said he is Schizophrenic. He was asked to stay in the hospital.

I paid. He then stayed there for one month. When I came to visit him, he pleaded with me to take him home that he didn’t like it there.

So I took him home. Every month, I buy drugs for him and he gets injected. He usually puts up a fight but with the help of my younger brother, neighbors and a certain nurse, he receives the injection, forcefully and against his will.

Often times, he pleads with me not to inject him, the very time I obliged him, he scattered things, didn’t allow the neighborhood sleep, talked throughout some nights and wouldn’t eat sometimes. He looked really sick then but with the injection, one will hardly know he’s not normal.

I told him that I won’t let him miss his injection ever again.

Now, on Monday, my younger brother woke up and was unusually quiet. He normally wakes up and begins to play music with his phone or he will turn to football channel and watch until I leave for work. But I didn’t go to work on Monday and I noticed he was quiet, then I asked him why he’s quiet. He didn’t respond. After some hours, I asked my Dad if he feels he’s okay, My Dad said that he wants to be quiet and that I should let him be.

Then, that night, around 4am, my brother began to talk. He was shouting and some of the things he said were not coherent. He talked out of point. I and my Dad, with my elder brother surrounded him and I couldn’t help crying when my Dad was cautioning him to keep quiet and he refused.

Neighbours thought it was my elder brother’s voice they’d heard that night but by the time they heard in the morning that it was my younger brother, they visited my Dad in the evening. By then, my brother was still talking and even burnt his clothes yesterday.

My Dad got a few guys to chain him because he was violent yesterday when I left the house.

I know the problem is spiritual. I have prayed, fasted for my elder brother and now this!

I’m so unhappy.

Can someone suggest a place I can take my two brothers to so they can be cured, please.