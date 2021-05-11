Herdsmen Kill 3 People, Kidnap, Injure Others In Anambra

10th May 2021

From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Residents of 10 communities in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have lamented the criminal activities of suspected Fulani herdsmen operating in their forests and farmlands.

They alleged that a number of their people have been kidnapped for ransom, some killed, even as others who managed to escape from their grip sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

One of the victims, Jideofor, who hails from Amanuke community, alleged that he was shot by the suspected Fulani herdsmen, while on his way to their neighbouring Achalla community.

The victim, who was filmed while receiving treatment in a hospital, had bandage and plaster on parts of his body. The video has since gone viral on social media.

He said: “Fulani herdsmen shot me on my way to Achalla around the hill towards Achalla. They were about three in number.”

Another victim, a native of Isuaniocha, who appeared in the video said that he was also attacked on the same Urum – Achalla Road while he rode with a certain woman from Mgbakwu community whom he addressed as Ikefuna’s wife.

“I was with the woman that was killed in the same vehicle that day. You see my right hand (showing it in the video), it’s paralysed.

“They shot at us, but it didn’t penetrate. The woman was beaten to death. They dragged me into the bush. I was released when my wife paid N1 million ransom. These were Fulani people. I was with them in the bush for three days. My hand was tied for three days and as a result, paralysis set in.

“They killed a man from Achalla at the same axis about two weeks ago. His people raided the bush to avenge his death, but the Fulani people ran away. An Awka man was shot in that axis too.”

Daily Sun had reported about the terrorisation of other parts of the council area, especially Ugbene, Ugbenu, Awba-Ofemmili, and Ebenebe communities, where rice fields and other farmlands were destroyed by the herdsmen and a woman from Ebonyi State raped to comma in Ebenebe.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said that the police were yet to get an official report from any of the victims or their relatives concerning the alleged incidents.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/herdsmen-kill-3-kidnap-injure-others-in-anambra/