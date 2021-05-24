Herdsmen Overrun Benue Villages, Kill 100 People, Scores Flee, Several Houses Burnt

Scores flee homes, several houses burnt

*Children also murdered

Suspected Fulani insurgents armed with sophisticated weapons have overrun four council wards in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State and allegedly killed over 100 people.

The attackers also set ablaze several houses, displacing hordes of residents.

Those massacred included women, children and the older people.

The council wards attacked were Mbayongu, Mbatyura/Mberev, Utange and Yoyo.

The attack came less than 24 hours after suspected Fulani militia invaded the Tse-Ancha settlement close to Agan community housing the Abagena IDPs camp during which nine people among them a kindred head of the area were killed.

New Telegraph learnt that in the latest attack, the invaders made incursion into the troubled area on Saturday night and launched the attack which spilled over to Sunday and continued till Monday burning houses and killing people simultaneously.

A resident of one of the affected communities, Mr. Edward Kwaghaondo said the communities have not known peace since the last two months as security agents have allegedly collaborated with the invaders to attack and kill farmers.

“For the past two months, there have been raids and burning of properties and killing of farmers by unknown gunmen.

“These attacks have forced some of the indigenous people to evacuate some of their belongings and families to get shelter in safer places,” he said.

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/just-in-herdsmen-overrun-benue-villages-kill-100-people/