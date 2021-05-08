He’s 24 But Look 54 And Wants To Commit Suicide

A friend of mine is seriously facing depression as a result of how old he’s grown.

He disclosed his intentions to me that he wants to commit suicide because of the stigma of not able to do what his mates does that include age limit in the society.

With the love he has for the Nigeria military, he has applied to become a soldier severally but got disqualified on the basis of age. He applied for so many others with the same result.

His age mates who doesn’t know much about his situation call him daddy, papa, old man which further worsen his state of mind.

He got fed up when his bank management denied him access to his account with the BVN he presented to make some accounting correction. They said his age on the BVN difer from his looks. They accused him of age falsification.

He was born on 1st of September 1996 but he actually look 30yrs older than his real age.

The question is, what could be the cause of him growing old everyday and how do I make him see positive reasons not to kill himself?