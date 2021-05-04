Hisbah Fires Commander ‘Caught In Hotel With A Married Woman’ (Photo)

The Kano State Hisbah Command has terminated the appointment of Sani Nasidi Uba Rimo, one of its commanders who was allegedly nabbed with a married woman at a hotel in Kano.

Lawal Fagge, Public Relations Officer of the board, confirmed this on Tuesday.

He said the committee which investigated the adultery allegation against Rimo found him guilty.

Rimo, who led the campaign against prostitutes in Kano, was reportedly caught with a married woman at a hotel room in Sabon Gari area of Kano, in February.

When he was asked to identify the woman, he reportedly said she is his niece, alleging that he kept her in a hotel room because she was having issues with her husband.

The Commander General of the Hisbah Board, Ustaz Harun Muhammad Ibn Sina, later set up a committee to investigate the matter.

“We have set up a 5 -man committee to conduct a through investigation about the issue. And if he is found guilty, the board would definitely deal with him accordingly,” Sina had said.



