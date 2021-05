Connect on Linked in

HISTORY OF CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF APPOINTMENTS FROM 1999 TILL DATE

PRESIDENT OLUSEGUN AREMU OBASANJO

TENURE: 1999-2007

REGION: South West

STATE: Ogun State

RELIGION: Christian

HIS CHIEF OF ARMY STAFFS

1. VICTOR MALU

REGION: North Central

RELIGION: Christian

STATE: Benue State

TENURE: 1999 – 2001

2. ALEXANDER OGOMUDIA

REGION: South South

RELIGION: Christian

STATE: Delta State

TENURE: 2001 -2003

3. MARTIN LUTHER AGWAI

REGION: NORTH WEST

RELIGION: Christian

STATE: Kaduna State

TENURE: 2003 – 2006

4. OWOYE ANDREW AZAZI

REGION: South South

RELIGION: Christian

STATE: Bayelsa State

TENURE: 2006 – 2007

PRESIDENT UMORU MUSA YARADUA

TENURE: 2007 – 2010

REGION: North West

STATE: Katsina State

RELIGION: MUSLIM

HIS CHIEF OF ARMY STAFFS

1. LUKA YUSUF

REGION: North West

RELIGION: Christian

STATE: Kaduna State

TENURE: 2007 – 2008

2. ABDULRAHMAN BELLO DANBAZAU

REGION: North West

RELIGION: Muslim

STATE: Kano State

TENURE: 2008 – 2010

PRESIDENT GOODLUCK JONATHAN

TENURE: 2010 – 2015

REGION: South South

RELIGION: Christian

HIS CHIEF OF ARMY STAFFS

1. AZUBUIKE IHEJIRIKA

REGION: South East

RELIGION: Christian

STATE: Abia State

TENURE: 2010 -2014

2. KENNETH MINIMAH

REGION: South South

RELIGION: Christian

STATE: Rivers State

TENURE: 2014 – 2015

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI

TENURE: 2015 Till Date

REGION: North West

STATE: Katsina State

RELIGION: Muslim

HIS CHIEF OF ARMY STAFFS

1. TUKUR YUSUF BURATAI

REGION: North East

RELIGION: Muslim

STATE: Borno State

TENURE: 2015 -2021

2. ATTAIRU IBRAHIM

REGION: North West

RELIGION: Muslim

STATE: Kaduna

TENURE: 2021 -2021

3. FAROUK YAHAYA

REGION: North West

RELIGION: Muslim

STATE: Zamfara

TENURE: 2021 Till Date.

STATISTICS FROM 1999 TILL DATE

PRESIDENT:

REGION: South – 2 North – 2

RELIGION: Christians – 2 Muslims – 2

CHIEFs OF ARMY STATE FROM 1999 Till Date

TOTAL NUMBER: 11

REGION:

South = 4

North = 7

RELIGION:

Christians = 7

Muslims = 4

LITTLE KNOWN FACTS: ���

President Olusegun Obasanjo Is The Only President Of Southern Origin That Appointed COAS From The NORTH.

President Umoru Musa Yaradua Is The Only Muslim President That Appointed Christian As His COAS

Both President Goodluck Jonathan & President Muhammadu Buhari Appointed COAS From Both Their Region & Their Religion.

