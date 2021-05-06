Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Popular Pharmacist In Edo (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A top pharmacist identified as Austin Umweni, has been killed by a hit-and-run driver in Benin City, Edo state while jogging.

It was gathered that Umweni, the proprietor of Austin Pharmacy, was jogging in the early hours of Wednesday, May 5, along Airport Road when the driver said to be driving a Mercedes Benz car hit him. He died on the spot.

The remains of the top pharmacist have been deposited at a morgue in the state capital.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased went to the state traffic division on Sapele Road and asked the authorities to fish out his killer.

A worker at the pharmacy store located on Igun street described the deceased as a compassionate man.

Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the incident, said that he was yet to get the full report of the situation.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/5/hit-and-run-driver-kills-popular-pharmacist-in-edo.html