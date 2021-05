The House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitution Review Zonal Public Hearing scheduled to take place in Owerri Centre (Imo and Abia States) on Tuesday, 1st and Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021 has been suspended until further notice.

The Committee regrets any inconveniences this might cause our esteemed invited guests, stakeholders and the general public.

Signed:

Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase

Deputy Speaker

Chairman, House Special Committee on Constitution Review

30th May 2021



