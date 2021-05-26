‘How Do Scammers Get Our Correct Details? What Happened When A Scammer Called Me’

So I was sleeping on my own jejely this morning when a call woke me up from a number ‪09135806427‬, the man behind the line said he was calling me from my bank, Access Bank, and asked if I received a text from the bank asking me to upgrade my date of birth on the BVN, I was surprised but I said no, so he said I was asked to go update it from my bank or my account will be blocked and as it is now, my account is inactive until I reactivate it. For a moment, I thought it was true, since I did my BVN a long time ago, the staff there made an error in my year of birth, subtracting a year from it, and it affected me for sometime until I rectified it 3 years ago, so I listened carefully, the man gave me the 2 day, month, and year of births that was linked to my account (both the old and updated), asking me which was the correct one, and since I know they can’t do anything with my date of birth, I told him the correct one.

He was speaking in a very professional tone with very good accents and all, he apologized for the error and I said he should not worry, now here is what I was waiting for, asking for details of my card, he said I should check my ATM card and I will see some numbers, he called the correct first and last 4 digits of my card, and asked me to provide the rest as that was my confirmation digit, that was when I smiled and knew this guy was an idiot. So I took the 2 other ATM cards of my Sterling and Wema Bank, and started mixing up the digits, I will pick 2 from sterling and 2 from Wema and called them out to him, while at the same time, retaining the numbers he got correctly already, the man was confused as I could hear from my end that he was on a PC as he typed and typed but the numbers were not correct, he asked me to call it over and over again, and I still called out the same numbers to him, so he did not understand what was going on until he got tired and switched to pidgin after spending about 18 minutes on phone, he started saying that I was trying to play with him and he was only helping out, and my account will be blocked, so I said, is a bank staff supposed to be speaking in that manner, or even pidgin at all while on official duty? He apologized and asked me to call it again, I called same numbers to him, but as I could hear his frustration from my end, I was seriously trying to holdout the laughter but couldn’t, that was when I burst out and started laughing, and the idiot knew that this was no “white man, ” switched back to pidgin and started insults, and trust me, I returned them immediately, pressed down, shaking together and running over.

But this leads me to the question, this guy knew very private details about my account, something that no one else knows apart from my bank, so I ask, HOW DO THESE SCAMMERS GET OUR DETAILS?

This man called my exact old house address, does that mean if I were to be assassinated and I still stayed in the old house, getting my details for the operation will be that easy?

it is a pressing question that really requires answers.

This can’t just be swept under the carpet every time, questions needs to be asked.