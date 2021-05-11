How Do You Determine Seniority With Staff On The Same Level?

Two staff in one of the Federal Ministries got employment letter the same time,with the same grade level and step,both of them did documentation/assumption of duty the same day.One did in the morning while the other did his in the afternoon but the time was not recorded.
Now the question is how do you determine seniority between this two on the nominal roll?Pls admin gurus in the civil service should help out here because this is exactly what a friend is passing through in her place of work.

