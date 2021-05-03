How Has The Strike By Judicial Workers Affected You?

The umbrella body of judiciary workers in Nigeria, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), had on April 1, 2021, directed its members across the country to shut down all courts on Tuesday, April 6, a directive that has since crippled both court proceedings and commercial activities within the courts’ premises.

The effects were not seriously felt at the beginning. Judicial workers, businesses, and individuals all have stories to tell.

For example,

A lawyer will have no one to represent in the courts, hence NO PAYMENT.

A lawyer narrated how he was frustrated by the daily calls from the family of his clients, currently being remanded at the correctional centre for a minor offence.

He said that the court had granted them bail, which they were unable to perfect and this landed them in the correctional center before the judiciary embarked on strike.

He further said that the matter has been settled between the nominal complainant, but as a result of the strike, the correctional service officers could not produce the accused.

Similarly, a friend had a minor issue that led to the suspension of his BUSINESS BANK ACCOUNT. The matter had been resolved but the bank needs a court order to FREE the ACCOUNT. Now he has millions of naira trapped, injuring his business badly.

Unfortunately, the end seems not to be near.

What has been your personal experience?

What is your opinion on the matter?