“How I Was Scammed At A Fuel Station”

I have been hearing of this scenario that plays out in fuel stations, but I didn’t know my day is coming.

Today I had an emergency, dashed into a random fuel station and told them to sell fuel of N5000 for me.

I am very sure I saw him put in that nozzle, I saw it read to N5000. Got into the car and my fuel gauge didn’t adjust immediately, neither did my “Distance to E”. I had to attend to the situation first with the little fuel I had, then rushed back to the fuel station. Still no improvement. I was almost empty at this point.

We started dragging the matter o. He was insisting my fuel gauge is faulty. Oya sell another one put, let’s test the fuel gauge, he refused. That he won’t sell any fuel for me again. Other cars there started insisting he sells for me, so we had to testrun with N2000 fuel and it moved.

He said maybe it just started working. I told him to go ahead and full the tank, knowing the capacity of my tank, I wanted to see where full tank would enter. He started doing it and stopped at a little over N3000. Said he won’t sell again.

Oga what happened to the N5000 fuel, he said I should ask my car. Give me my money or fuel, he said he won’t, that he sold fuel for me.

I looked around for anything of value, my target was his phone, but I didn’t see it. I saw their POS machine. picked it, got into my car and locked the doors. They tried to block me, I moved and he jumped out of the way. There was a little traffic, so he rushed to get a wood to hook my tyre, I climbed it and zoomed off with their POS machine riding shotgun.

Let’s all count our losses or they should come arrest me.