How Kwara Pastor Beat His Pregnant Wife To Coma 3 Months After Wedding (Pics)

The pastor and founder of Victor’s Church, Ilorin, Kwara State, Folayemi Richard, has reportedly beaten his pregnant wife, Odunola, to coma over a rift between them.

The cleric committed the assault in their residence located at Ita Olodan, Upper Gaa-Akanbi in Ilorin town.

The wife, while speaking with an online medium, The Informant, said the incident occurred in January 2021 when their wedding was three months old and her pregnancy was a month old.

The woman lamented that even when she collapsed, her husband kept torturing her, brutalising her with a cable wire.

She said a neighbour, who is an older woman, came to mediate for her but was overpowered and pushed aside.

Odunola said she had been experiencing marital turbulence since their marriage in late September 2020, adding that the man had once beaten her till she became unconscious.

“Last year, September 26, we got married, and we’ve been living together as husband and wife. When our wedding was one month old, that was when a terrible crisis occurred. We had a disagreement. Suddenly, he ordered me to stand up and that he would take me to a hospital, where he would dump me.

“He started insulting my parents; I cautioned him. He slapped me and began to beat me. He got a cable wire which we use for speakers in the church and beat me.

“I started shouting for help. I became so weak. I dashed out of the house; he followed me and started dragging me on the ground, saying he did not want the marriage again.

“At this time, people had already gathered and were begging him. He locked me out and went to my parents. When he came back again, he ordered me to leave his home,” she narrated.

One of the eyewitnesses, Victoria Oluwaseun, confirmed the pastor dragged his wife out, beating her without considering the pregnancy.

As of the time of this report, the pastor’s mobile lines could not be reached as they were switched off.

Odunola has complained to the National Human Right Commission to seek justice over the matter.

She also alleged that her husband had denied her access to move her belongings from the house.

She added that her certificates and other valuables are still in the house.

She appealed to the state Ministry of Women Affairs to come to her aid as she could no longer cope with the pains and assault in her marriage.



https://saharareporters.com/2021/05/01/kwara-pastor-beat-pregnant-wife-coma-three-months-after-wedding