How Much Is Engine Oil In Your Area Now?

So my car and bike plus Generator had been put off for months now due to some cash flow stuffs… Recently I decided to fix all of them that was when I noticed that Nigeria had totally transfomed.

Although I had been hearing stories about increase in Engine Oil but never knew it was this bad the oil I bought for #4000 some months back is now #7600 while the one called ABURO inside Pepsi bottle that I usually buy for #250 is now #600 or #650 wetin dey happen for Nigeria someone shud wake up the president

cc… Lalasticlal I know this is not snake or reptile lolz but help push it to the promise Land to sample opinion and information