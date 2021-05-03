How Much Is Pure Water In Your Area?

What is the cost of Pure Water In Your Area, Just Bought Mine 20 Naira

Though s been a long a drank pure water, so this morning just discovered that I have run out of potable water and am testing, so decided to get my self our normal Naija water ‘The pure water’

I went outside to get one, was surprised when the seller told me the price is 20 naira

I was shocked and still bought it

So I want to find out, What is the price of pure water in your area, reporting from Afrinotes.com. Stay safe with waves of love