How Nairaland Helped In Exposing A Fake Job Interview

As shared by a Twitter user, Achalugo Fine (@ani_berny)

This morning on our way to oshodi, a lady entered and was asking how she can locate ajao estate. While she was asking the conductor I noticed she was with a file (interview ghengeun). Quickly I asked, sorry are you going for an interview, she felt reluctant to reply until guys

At the back shouted,” sorosoke jor”. I knew I was with Twitter family. So she complied and we helped her search for the address on naira land, thank goodness for the traffic btw ojota and Maryland. After discovering it was a scam address we told her to get down at Maryland and

Go home. We started giving her recent gist about kidnapping and killings from these unknown interview, she seemed to be a fresh ex corper… I loved how these guy interacted with her I felt so proud of my generation…

Indeed we are the leaders of tomorrow.

Let me add that one of them gave her 2k to buy breakfast and guess what, non asked for her number or flirted…. Kings I Stan.

