How Obasanjo, Gumi & Father Of A Bandit Facilitated Release Of Afaka Students

After nearly two months in captivity, students abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, regained freedom.

Daily Trust reported how 27 students of the 37 abducted from their school dormitories were freed on Wednesday.

Their captors had earlier released 10 of them, in two batches.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Sheik Ahmad Gumi played key roles in the negotiation.

But Daily Trust gathered that aside these prominent men, one other person who made the innocent students regain freedom is the father of one of the bandits.

According to reliable sources, the negotiation process suffered setbacks after a leader of the abductors, known as Buderu, reneged on his promise even after a N15 million ransom had been paid.

Daily Trust learnt that father of one Buhari, alias General, who is also a fierce bandit, had to be brought in.

Sources said the bandit’s father used his son to force Baderu to agree on the deal but Buderu insisted that even if no more money would be given to him, a relative of his arrested at Falgore Forest in Kano State, must be released.

The students were freed after the government agreed to release the arrested cattle rustler simply identified as Laulu.



https://dailytrust.com/how-father-of-notorious-bandit-facilitated-release-of-afaka-students