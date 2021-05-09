‘How They Sell Girls For Prostitution Using Night Clubs And Hotels’

I Don’t need to make this story long or confusing , i will go straight to the point !!!

If you are a girl or you have a sister , please read carefully.

I Was discussing with some friends when i was notified of the modern way of sex slave and prostitution !!!

Omor !!! they can sell you using a night club !!! , But how – Read below.

There are guys now who normally go to clubs to get girls that they to sell for prostitution , they normally sell between 1 million to 1.5 million naira , depending on how classic the girl looks.

Below is how they do am >>>

They will come to club with expensive cars , wears and jewelry (ICE on My Neck ) … claiming to be rich and famous … towards the end of the their stay they will look for a classic girl to spend the rest of night with.

They will call a name of an expensive hotel … and tell you that’s where he is lodging !!!

Even if you like call 100k for daybreak or 500k , he will say he will pay you !!!

This is their arrangement – a car will be waiting for him on the road leading to the hotel where he claimed he is lodging !!!

So as una dey drive go to the hotel … the car will block his car and you will be transferred to the other vehicle …. they will do you juju or give you injection that will make you agree to what ever they are saying !!!

As early as morning of the next day – you will be on your way to desert where you will start your journey to LIBYA !!

Out of 100 girls that normally go for this journey – over 70 dey die for desert ….

Share this update.

If you are a girl and you must follow a man to a hotel room …. collect his number and ask him to go that you are coming to the hotel … stop jumping inside cars because you see sharp ride !!!