How To Dress When Going For A Job Interview

The recruiting process requires you to dress professionally for an interview. Even though you don’t have to wear a suit all of the time, you should always look your best.

We advocate wearing one level up from what you would wear to work every day. If you’re going to be dressed casually, we recommend wearing a suit to the interview.

If you’ll be wearing jeans to work every day, an interview should be dressed in a button-down shirt and khakis (for males) or formal trousers and a good top (for women).

However, we always recommend that you overdress for an interview rather than underdress. When you look your best, you tend to feel your best!

Here are some pointers on how to dress for an interview:.

It’s typically preferable to be conservative. Make sure your hairstyle and color are both traditional and fashionable.

Perfume and powerful body washes/sprays should be avoided.

Wearing clothes that is overly tight, reveals cleavage, or is too short is not a good idea.

Lace, transparent fabrics, and animal patterns should also be avoided. If you decide to wear a skirt to your interview, make sure it is just above the knee and that you are wearing pantyhose.

Avoid wearing stilettos or open-toed shoes. You should feel at ease strolling about in the shoes you select, and they should be well-kept.

You should avoid using colors that are too bright or fashionable. Suits in black, gray, or blue should be worn. It’s ok to add a splash of color to your blouse, but it shouldn’t detract from your overall look.

Nail polish should not be used and your fingernails should be well-shaped (clear is acceptable).

Carry a modest, professional handbag or attache case.

For men:

Keep your hair and facial hair clean and clipped.

Use no cologne or aftershave with a strong scent.

If you’re wearing a suit, go with gray, black, or navy and a corresponding shirt and tie.

Take everything out of your pockets.

Put on a good belt and shoes to go with it.

Carry a portfolio or briefcase made of leather.

Keep your nails neat and short.

Dress socks and polished dress shoes are required.

Tips for male and female:

Smile!

Show good hygiene by showering and brushing your teeth as soon as feasible before the interview.

Do not eat gum or sweets, and avoid smelling like a cigarette.

Make sure your clothes are wrinkle-free, tear-free, and stain-free.

Consider how tattoos and piercings will be received in your field. All tattoos should be covered, and any piercings that aren’t in the ears should be removed.

If you need to buy new attire or borrow items from a friend or family member, try on your outfit several days before the interview.