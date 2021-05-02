How To Further My Career In Canada With Nigeria HND

Hello Guys please I need your advise and experiences here;

I am a graduate of Electrical and Electronics engineering with an upper credit but since my graduation in 2008 I haven’t been fortunate enough to get a job in my field hence I have been hustling any and everything to make ends meet but am always feeling misplaced you know like am not on the right track. so I am considering going back to school to improve on my qualification.

My intention is to get a higher degree in engineering preferably electrical power related from a Canadian institution but from my research so far masters degree with HND is out of the question in Canada (I hope am wrong) the most viable option is to apply for fresh admission but considering my age (mid 30s) a visa officer my deny my visa application considering I already have an HND why go for another degree or if I leave out my HND that would create a vacuum of over 10 years in my record (I also hope to be wrong). Although I don’t mind going for certificate courses as well.

So guys please those who have experience and ideas on how to achieve my aim should kindly share.

Thanks so much