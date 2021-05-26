How To Know You Have Been Blocked On WhatsApp By A Fellow User

WhatsApp has become the source of many online conversations and is used to communicate with family, colleagues friends, and new acquittance and just like in physical meetings and discussions where conflicts and argument takes place, conflicts and argument takes place here and can lead to an unhealthy disagreement.

Blocking a contact on WhatsApp is a means to limit communication with someone who you don’t want to have conversations anymore. People get blocked on WhatsApp for different reasons best known to those who block other people.

Here are ways to know if you become a victim of the action that stops an interaction with someone who blocks you:

1. Visit their user’s profile

You should visit the WhatsApp user’s profile, where you can see the person’s name, profile photo, and when they were last seen online.

The trick here is that you cannot see any of that information, other than the name if the person blocked you from chatting or calling them.

An easy way to check whether you have been blocked by the user is to tap on their profile. If you have been blocked, you won’t be able to see when the person was online for the last time. Instead of their profile photo, you will see a standard grey and white icon that is given to ever user without a profile photo by default.

2. Send A Message Or Make A Call

WhatsApp functions as a messaging and calling app, so when you want to know whether someone has blocked you, you should try texting them and if you send a message to a contact who has blocked you, you will see one checkmark, meaning it was sent from your phone. However, the one checkmark will never turn into two checkmarks, so the message never gets delivered to the person

Another method is placing a call and this can be an effective method of checking whether you are blocked by someone. When you try calling someone who blocked you, WhatsApp will allow you to do it just to conceal the fact that you had been blocked. However, the person will never pick up.

There are other reasons why your calls may be unanswered but if it happens continually then blocked.

3. Add The User To A Group

This method is the most effective method or approach to knowing if you have been blocked. While the other methods described above don’t provide an actual assurance of giving you the result you need because they can happen as a result of network problems or the person’s lack of desire to update their profile, this last method is the most effective one.

When you have a feeling that someone blocked you on WhatsApp, what you can do is create a group and try adding the person to your group.

If you haven’t been blocked, you will have no problem doing that but If it happens that you were blocked, you will see a message saying that you are not authorized to add that contact. This is the assurance needed to know that someone blocked you from having conversations on WhatsApp with them.

These are three major ways to discover if you have been blocked by someone and it is was written with the hope you find it useful as you interact with people.

SOURCE:https://brandspurng.com/2021/05/25/how-to-know-you-have-been-blocked-on-whatsapp-by-a-fellow-user/