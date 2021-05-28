‘I Always Have Unprotected Sex With Multiple Lovers Until STD Taught Me Hard Lesson’

By on

My friends always call me “CR7 womanizer” due to my habit of moving with multiple partners.

It all began last week when I had unprotected sex with one of my partners. I started having inching on my male organ. I noticed it was suddenly swollen. I was still forming boss until I noticed yellowish sperm like discharge gushing out from the tip of my penis.

At first, I thought it was pre-cum. I cleaned it up and packaged it back into my boxer. Few minutes later, i felt wetness and stains all over my boxers. Behold what I just cleaned showed up again.

I screemed and cleaned it up again still wondering if there can be ejaculation without erection and stimulation.

It didn’t end there. I began to urinate frequently and it felt like hell discharging urine, my feet held tightly to the ground, body stiffened and screaming followed.

I was in pains for good three days walking around with embarrassing wet boxers with offensive smell from the dripage. I began to pray. I thought my penis was becoming rotten because I have never experienced such. I thought the tube that controls sperm/urine had ruptured.

After a week of no relief and erection, I summoned the courage to see my doctor. He ran some test and said I have Chlamydia STI(sexually transmitted infection). He administerd some drugs to me and also run HIV test on me which I came out NEGATIVE.

Please share your first time experience with STD and STI so that our fellow RAW men can learn.

