I am a pharmacy student who is struggling to break into the world of programming…I have downloaded and studied lot of videos on YouTube and i do make use of the free lessons offered by freecodecamp. But all the hours i’ve put into learning how to code seems to been in vain, as I can’t apply most things I’ve learnt to do something remarkable in real life. I’m sincerely appealing to a programmer who will like to take me under his wings as an apprentice.

I will fovever be grateful for the guidance.