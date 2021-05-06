‘I Am N48M Richer After Chelsea’s Win Against Madrid’ – Peter Okoye

“I am N48M richer” – Peter Okoye rejoices after winning bet following Chelsea’s victory

Music star, Peter Okoye reveals how Chelsea’s victory over Real Madrid got him richer, stating the certain amount of money he won.

“I am $100k richer” – Singer Peter Okoye reveals the amount of bet he won after Chelsea’s victory over Real Madrid

Chelsea put in a dominant display on Wednesday night to book a place in the Champions League final at the expense of Real Madrid.

However, the victory which means Chelsea will be facing Manchester City in the final made Peter Okoye $100k richer. The talented singer revealed this via a post on his Twitter account.

He added that he might be winning more money during the finals if Chelsea ends up victorious against Manchester City.

Peter Okoye tweeted:

Who would believe I am $100k richer tonight after Chelsea’s win against Madrid And the individual is about to $200k Bet again in the finals against Man city.



https://mobile.twitter.com/PeterPsquare/status/1390059004941021187