I am Thinking Of Dropping Out Of College To Focus On Programming

Hi Nairalanders, kindly need your advice, please.

I am currently in my second year studying a five years course in a federal university, I have no interest in what
I am studying, I got good grades tho. Just doing it because that is what my parents want me to do. I have no passion for it,
oftentimes I feel I am just wasting my time in school.

I love programming and would love to drop out of uni to focus on it and give my all to it. Seeing a lot of graduates
living from hand to mouth, struggling to earn a living is truly not encouraging.

