‘I Became A Fulani Herdsman For A Day’ (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyakIOSczQA

I became a fulani headman for a day|their lifestyle�| How rise to livestock .hidden truth the media will not tell you

Fulani herdsmen are nomadic Fulani people whose primary occupation is raising livestock. so I have been wondering how they go about their businesses and how they survive. As the adventure king I want to look for them in kaduna, and try to become a heads man for a day,I used the opportunity to ask them about the current issues trending about them and I ask them about the business. Grab your popcorn and enjoy this adventure