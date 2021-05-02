“I Didn’t Cheat On A Job Test Does That Make Me A Fool?”

By on No Comment

I have been searching for a job for some months now and I got an invite for a test, there was a great opportunity to cheat without getting caught I mean chances of getting caught was almost 0 and I did not
I probably think if I pass the test i would scale through the other stages
Does this make me stupid ?

“I Didn’t Cheat On A Job Test Does That Make Me A Fool?” added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.