“I Have Been Diagnosed With Bronchitis And Pneumonia”

Hello my fellow Nairalanders!

Since the beginning of this month, I have been having recurrent chest pain to the point of having difficulty in breathing.

On the 5th of May I visited my doctor and he told me to go for Proper Test at Ilorin.

I have been tested and I’ve been diagnosed with bronchitis and Pneumonia.

I need your prayers guys because this thing is affecting me seriously!

I can’t breathe well and the chest pain is much.

But, I believe that I will overcome it and untimely death is not my portion.