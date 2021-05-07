“I Have Been Diagnosed With Bronchitis And Pneumonia”

Hello my fellow Nairalanders!
Since the beginning of this month, I have been having recurrent chest pain to the point of having difficulty in breathing.
On the 5th of May I visited my doctor and he told me to go for Proper Test at Ilorin.
I have been tested and I’ve been diagnosed with bronchitis and Pneumonia.
I need your prayers guys because this thing is affecting me seriously!
I can’t breathe well and the chest pain is much.
But, I believe that I will overcome it and untimely death is not my portion.