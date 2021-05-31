‘I Just Opened My Piggy Bank! See What I Got’ (Pictures)

Hi guys

Last year I made lotta money. But I find it hard to keep track of my expenses.

So I decided that 2021 would be different.

So I bought a piggy bank in my street and started throwing N500 inside it everyday since 1st of January 2021 to 31st of May 2021.

That’s N75,500

I had to break it today because I see a very good opportunity to invest the money.

Infact, from first of June 2021 to 31st December 2021 I will be putting N1000 Inside it every day !

Buying the piggy bank is the best decision I have made this year so far.

It is not easy, but with dogged determination and indestructible financial discipline I was able to achieve it.

I hope others can learn a thing or two from this. Cheers