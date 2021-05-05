I Need Clarity On The Validity Of My Fast

Asalamu aleikum

Good day guys,I always experience this when I’m fasting or I’m not really sure whether it’s my mind playing trick on me.Any time I perform ablution when I’m fasting,I always have this sensation and taste in my mouth that there are traces of water remnant in my mouth,even tho I do split it out but few seconds later,I will still feel the taste in my mouth,but atimes I’ve no choice than to let it down my throat, this normally occur when I’m on solat, I just want to ask if my fasting is still valid or…

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

