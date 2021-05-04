Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has described as ‘false’ reports that he said the government has been printing money since 2015.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the publication circulating on the social media on the issue.

A social media report claimed the Minister made the disclosure in an interview with journalists prior to the 2019 general elections.

The report also claimed Amaechi also disclosed the cabinet members swore an oath never to publicly admit to Nigerians that the government was on a printing spree of the national currency.

Reacting to the report, the Minister, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, said he does not qualify to talk on such issues.

He said: “I have never head any financial institution in the country and therefore did not qualify as an authority in the issues that concerns printing of money into the economy.

“I advise Nigerians who wants information on printing of money to find out from the appropriate agency and not circulate false statement to gain cheap publicity.”

https://thenationonlineng.net/i-never-said-government-has-been-printing-money-since-2015-amaechi/amp/?__twitter_impression=true