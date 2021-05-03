I Received A Job Interview Invitation Even Though I Never Applied

I have be seeking for job for the past 6 months now I pay money through agent in order to secure a job at least a job I can leave home at morning come back at evening just like every other people but I haven’t got any from this scam agent . I’m a female OND holder i just need a job.

Using my friend account to post this

Recently I got this invitation for interview which I never applied I’m scheduled to come to their office by tomorrow 4 of May I don’t know how authentic they are. Center for leadership Cflead.Org according the HR she say I should come to ikeja . Pls before I hit the road tomorrow.