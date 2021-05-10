“I Want To Report My Landlord For Bypassing Our Electricity Meter”

So I discovered that my landlord bypassed his meter because our light git spoilt and I was trying to fix it. This is the same man that you cannot owe light bill. I had a disagreement with him so he already gave me quit notice. So now that I know that all the money I have ever paid him has been pocketed I want to report him but my friend said it’s not necessary that I am already leaving the house. I’m I totally wrong

