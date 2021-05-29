I Was Told To Prepare For Final Interview But Wasn’t Called

Guys pls I need your advice,

I was called last week Tuesday by an outsourcing company I did their test and interview in February.

They called me that their client(a bank)will conduct the final interview on or before Friday of last week for the role of universal teller…that it will be online that I should download Microsoft teams(it’s like zoom and the rest of all this online video apps).

Now the issue is that it’s almost two weeks the bank has not gotten back to me,and I called the agency back and I asked whether it was only me that has been calling to complain and they said yes.

Now the issue I’m having is why will they call me,tell me to prepare for the final stage of the interview,even asked me if a certain branch of the bank is not far from where I live and I’ve not been called for the final stage of the interview,and how am I sure they did not call others cause I’m the only one calling to complain according to about two different staff of the recruitment agency…

pls nairalanders I need your help,help me decypher it cause I’m really confused