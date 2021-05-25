Ibeju-Lekki Police Station Was Not Burnt, Hoodlums Burnt 5 Vehicles (Pictures)

NO POLICE STATION WAS BURNT IN LAGOS AS POLICE RESTORE NORMALCY TO ILE EPO, ELEMORO-LAGOS

*12 Suspects Arrested*

The Lagos State Police Command has tactically repelled some hoodlums who attempted to set ablaze the Oke Odo Division of the command today 24th May, 2021 and twelve (12) of them were arrested. The command wishes to state clearly that no live was lost and the Police Station was never burnt.

Similarly, the command has restored normalcy to Elemoro where another set of hoodlums attempted to set ablaze the newly built police station which accommodates the Area J Command, Ajah and Elemoro Division of the command, in connection with a case of fatal accident recorded in the area, on Monday 24th May, 2021.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, has deployed adequate personnel to the areas He has also ordered that the incidences at Oke Odo, Ile Epo and Elemoro be thoroughly investigated. The details of the incidences will be revealed as soon as possible.

The Commissioner of Police therefore appealed to the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to suppress any act of lawlessness and criminality in the state.

CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI(mnip)

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

LAGOS STATE COMMAND

IKEJA-LAGOS

DATED 24TH MAY, 2021.

UPDATE: Elemoro Division (Area J) not set ablaze. But the hoodlums burnt 3 exhibit vehicles and vandalised 2 patrol vans. The command has deployed additional men to the area to restore normalcy.

