Iberekodo Dam: Ogun State Government Appeals For Patience As Work Continues

– Five new gates installed

– Gear hoists installed

– Gear hoists control panel in place

– Cofferdam demolished

– Water flow restored

Other civil and electro-mechanical works still ongoing.

The contractor and Ogun State Water Corporation’s team of engineers are working hard to ensure an on-schedule delivery of the rehabilitation project.

The Management of the Ogun State Water Corporation is appealing for patience from esteemed customers and other relevant stakeholders as works are accelerated towards a smooth and timely completion.

The Corporation is reiterating its commitment to a sustainable provision of quality, potable water for all residents of Ogun State.

