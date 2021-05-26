ICAN Unveils ICAN University, Nigeria’s First Accounting University

In the course of its contributions to capacity building in Nigeria, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has made significant progress in securing the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) licence for the establishment of the ICAN University

President of ICAN, Mrs. Onome Adewuyi, revealed this at the foundation stone-laying ceremony at the University’s proposed site in Kwali, Abuja. She said “the university would start with postgraduate courses in the Social and Management Sciences such as Accounting, Economics, Business Administration, Finance etc.

The ceremony was witnessed by prominent men and women in Abuja including members from the NUC, traditional and religious leaders.

While speaking at the 67th induction ceremony of new members in Lagos, Mrs. Onome Adewuyi admonished newly inducted members, she added, “We expect that the inductees of today would continue to aspire for both professional and academic relevance in the market and I encourage you to take advantage of this window of opportunity by ICAN to add to your academic qualifications by enrolling for postgraduate courses at the proposed university in any field of interest to you.

“We also request that you would be our advocate in projecting the university, when operational, to your friends, colleagues and associates.”

Meanwhile, Adewuyi frowned at any form of professional misconduct, affirming that ICAN has appropriate disciplinary mechanisms to deal with erring members.

She stated, “We frown at any form of professional misconduct and the Institute has appropriate disciplinary mechanisms to deal with erring members.”She noted that induction into the profession, qualifies the inductees to becoming part of the over three million accountants across the world under the umbrella of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC).

Adewuyi said the professionals are faced with a situation that interestingly creates both threats and opportunities globally, adding that there are threats for organisations and professionals who fail to adjust to emerging developments and opportunities.

To the new members, she said: “As you begin this journey, you should set yourself apart from the masses by utilising the rich professional guidance and technical resources from the Institute and the various organisations we are affiliated with. Opportunities for knowledge transfer are now broad and the channels to quench your thirst for knowledge are now expanded.” https://www.trendingaccounting.com/2021/05/ican-unveils-ican-university-nigerias.html