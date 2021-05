Primary school students are taught in their school an anti sexual harassment song to prevent adult from molesting them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y09fqXg3DVQ

You can hear them singing

If you touch my private part I’ll tell(x2)

I will tell you too my mummy

I will tell you to my daddy

If you touch my private part I’ll tell.

Dear parents teach your kids this songs so that there would be awareness.