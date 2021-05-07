Igbo Presidency: El-Rufai’s Assertion Idiotic, Laughable – Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has condemned the statement credited to the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai that Igbos will not get presidency by insulting and threatening other Nigerians.

The Governor spoke during a webinar organised by the Africa Leadership Group and tagged: ‘Developing a Viable Nation 2’ and was hosted by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House.

But in a statement on Friday by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, he described El-Rufai’s assertion as ” Idiotic and laughable”.

“Igbos are not losing sleep over myopic views of El Rufai,” he said.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization said “Nigerians are aware of the backstage activities of Gov El Rufai as the ‘Idi Amin of the North’, whose interest is contradictory to the collective Northern interests.

“He is only pushing the selfishness of the few cabal deceiving President Muhammadu Buhari without no solution to the insecurity challenges in the north and now spreading in the south. We urge El Rufai to fix the Kaduna State insecurity challenges before discussing the 2023 elections.

“We call on Governor El Rufai to address the remote causes of secessionist movements in the south east, which is anchored on the marginalization and structural imbalance of the Zone.

“Southeast is not alone in the secessionist movements. We have seen Oduduwa and Middle belt ethnic groups displaying flags of Oduduwa and Middle belt nations, as both groups are in the same self determination struggle like the Igbos.

“We are aware that in1999, Nigerians voted for Yoruba presidency based on the injustices meted against MKO Abiola which brought Obasanjo Presidency. We are aware that Niger delta struggles brought former President Jonathan to power in 2011.

“We are also aware that Gov El Rufai and other Northerners used the Northern insurgency to push President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015.

“It’s time to use 2023 Igbo presidency project to end the Biafra agitation, as any attempt by El Rufai and co travellers to blackmail Igbos with secessionist movements is dead on arrival.”



