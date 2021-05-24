Ignore Rumours That Fulanis Are In Imo To Kill Igbo People — Uzodinma (Video)

Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma has called on people of the state to ignore rumours that Fulani people are in the state to kill Igbo people, describing it as propaganda.

The governor while stating that some of the attacks in the state were not carried out by Igbos insisted that some people he described as idiots are sponsoring kidnappers and robbers to make the state a theater of war.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JW4Wio-Ya1s

He urged the people of the state to ignore rumours that Assumpta Cathedral of Catholic church and Government House Imo State were mapped out for attack.

Gov. Uzodinma assures that attacks of recent times in the state will not be allowed to repeat itself anywhere in the state.

He vowed that his administration will crush any individual or group attempting to make the state a war zone.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/05/ignore-rumours-that-fulanis-are-in-imo-to-kill-igbo-people-gov-uzodinma-video/