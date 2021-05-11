Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has announced a 6pm to 6am daily curfew on Umunneochi and Bende local government areas of the state, ABN TV reports.

This is squel to the subsisting curfew imposed by Abia State Government between the hours of 8pm-6am in Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia and Arochukwu.

Though no reason was given for the extension of the curfew to the two local governments, it may not be unconnected with the escalating insecurity challenges in the state where security personnel and formations have come under vicious attacks in recent times, leading to burning of several government facilities around the state.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem gave the details of the new curfew regime as follows;

“Aba and Umuahia municipal areas: 8pm to 6am daily.

“Ohafia, Umunneochi, Bende and Arochukwu LGAs: 6pm to 6am daily.”

He also added, “Only those on essential duties with proper identification are exempted from the curfew.

“Furthermore, all Executive Chairmen of the 17 Local Government Areas are by this notice directed to urgently deploy local Vigilante Groups in their domains to support conventional security agencies to enforce the curfew and effectively safeguard lives and property in their respective LGAs.”



https://abntv.com.ng/2021/05/ikpeazu-imposes-curfew-on-umunneochi-bende-deploys-vigilante-groups-in-17-lgas/